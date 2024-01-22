Rob Harding Acquires 24 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($158.80).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Rob Harding bought 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £127.50 ($162.23).

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rob Harding bought 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £123.05 ($156.57).

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PayPoint stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 525 ($6.68). The company had a trading volume of 258,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,568. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 585.75 ($7.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 517.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £381.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,223.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.91.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,837.21%.

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.