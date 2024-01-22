RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLI opened at $144.20 on Monday. RLI has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RLI by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RLI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

