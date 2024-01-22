Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RITM. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

