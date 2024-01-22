RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

