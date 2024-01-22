Reviewing Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Sonova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $128,636.00 25.90 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Sonova $3.92 billion 4.86 $678.30 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexalin Technology and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.68, indicating that its stock price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,576.32% -105.41% -80.04% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sonova beats Nexalin Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

