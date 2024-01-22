Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $2,650.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2,400.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,336.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,433. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,352.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,251.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,043.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

