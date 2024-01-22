Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 22nd (ADM, ADMA, ADSK, ADTH, AEP, AES, AGNC, ALL, ALLY, AMP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 22nd:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $66.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.25 to $1.10. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $438.00 to $472.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $481.00 to $488.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $513.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $12.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $665.00 to $825.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.95 to $0.85. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $156.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $560.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $5.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $77.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $149.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $220.00 to $245.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $186.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $164.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $315.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $59.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.