Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 22nd (ADM, ADMA, ADSK, ADTH, AEP, AES, AGNC, ALL, ALLY, AMP)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 22nd:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $66.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.25 to $1.10. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $438.00 to $472.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $481.00 to $488.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $513.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $12.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $665.00 to $825.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.95 to $0.85. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $156.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $560.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $5.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $77.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $149.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $220.00 to $245.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $186.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $164.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $315.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $59.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

