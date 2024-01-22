Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.04 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $84.04 million and $1.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018198 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,467.76 or 1.00139581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00202968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08552333 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,216,709.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

