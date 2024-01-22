Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.02 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $84.02 million and $1.81 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018365 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,069.20 or 1.00087904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011731 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00214389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08552333 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,216,709.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

