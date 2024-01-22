Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.39 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

