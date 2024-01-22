Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 10.5 %
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.39 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
