Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,962,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 939,058 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

