Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.65

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 19901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

