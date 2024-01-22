Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Critical Survey

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -108.67% -387.48% -90.88% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Semantix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.11 -$16.48 million ($13.94) -0.14 Semantix $264.23 million 0.21 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.85

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semantix beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

