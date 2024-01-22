Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equifax (NYSE: EFX):

1/11/2024 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $289.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $164.00.

1/4/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/29/2023 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $195.00 to $222.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

12/15/2023 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

12/8/2023 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $218.00.

12/1/2023 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $173.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.20. The company had a trading volume of 362,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

