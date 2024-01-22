Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently:

1/20/2024 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Juniper Networks had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/11/2024 – Juniper Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

1/11/2024 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Juniper Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/10/2024 – Juniper Networks had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2024 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2024 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2023 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2023 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.50. 2,941,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386,278. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

