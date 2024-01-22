Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Roth Mkm

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 7.2 %

REAX opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.11 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 99.47%. Equities analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth about $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

