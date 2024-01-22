Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

