Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
