RCS Financial Planning LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTES. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,977. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

