RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 7,225,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.