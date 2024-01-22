RCS Financial Planning LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.49. 2,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,898. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.