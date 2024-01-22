RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $486,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.76. 22,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $229.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

