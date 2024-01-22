RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $19.10 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 14.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock remained flat at $42.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,279. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

