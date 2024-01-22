RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.04. 34,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $415.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.