RCS Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,263 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DISV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 356,774 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.