RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,575 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,384,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,916. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

