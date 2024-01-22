RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,991.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after buying an additional 1,027,408 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,537,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 627.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,615. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

