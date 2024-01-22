Raymond James Trims Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Target Price to C$3.25

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$131.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of C$25.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4297189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.