Raymond James Trims Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Target Price to C$3.25

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Rubellite Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of C$25.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4297189 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
