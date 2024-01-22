Raymond James Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $40.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. 5,077,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,717. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.08, a P/E/G ratio of 79.70 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

