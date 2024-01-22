Raymond James Lowers Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$1.25

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$125.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.08. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Spencer bought 78,000 shares of Montage Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Company insiders own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

