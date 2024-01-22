Raymond James Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $65.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Get Sunoco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,764,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.