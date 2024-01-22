RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.04

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 55653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

