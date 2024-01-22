Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.23. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

