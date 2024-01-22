Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.23. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 154 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
