Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Purchases 6,983 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 137,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 2,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,315. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

