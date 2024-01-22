Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,966,000.

DFAE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

