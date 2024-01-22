Qiagen Plans — Dividend of $1.28 (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $50.82.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Qiagen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.