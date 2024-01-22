PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £150.15 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($191.05).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Sarah Pollard acquired 109 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.33 ($190.01).

LON:PZC opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £581.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.17. PZ Cussons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 124.40 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.82).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

