Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.06

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 21189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 1.3 %
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.