Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $371,270. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

