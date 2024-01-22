PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $205.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $174.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

