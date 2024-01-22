Prom Price Tops $5.27 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.27 or 0.00013192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $96.24 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,075.25 or 1.00254152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00206801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003900 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.32524299 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,878,796.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.