Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $130.06. 267,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

