Private Advisor Group LLC Has $76.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,342 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $76,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

