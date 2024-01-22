Private Advisor Group LLC Has $146.14 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,364 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $146,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

