Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 19,145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $264,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $240.39. The firm has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

