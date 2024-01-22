Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.71. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $226.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

