PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.91. 854,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,373. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

