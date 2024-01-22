PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $156.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

PPG traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 854,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

