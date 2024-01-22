POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $78.85

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.85, but opened at $75.65. POSCO shares last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 27,122 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

