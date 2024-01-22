POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 7.9%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 1,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

POET Technologies Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.46.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

