Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 69,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

